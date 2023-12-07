A clip of a 'Rocketman' was recently shared by the official social media page of the Big Bash League. The Rocketman returns for a 10th-anniversary flight. The first-ever flight of the 'Rocketman ' was back in 2013. In the clip, it can be seen that a person wearing a jetpack is hovering in the Brisbane stadium (The Gabba) from one end towards the stage. They captioned the video as 'It’s been a long, long time, but Rocketman is back! 🧑‍🚀'. The 'Rocketman' last appeared during the 2016-17 season. This is the 13th edition of the Big Bash League. Marcus Stoinis Takes Sensational Low Catch to Dismiss Marnus Labuschagne During Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars BBL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

It’s been a long, long time, but Rocketman is back! 🧑‍🚀#BBL13 pic.twitter.com/XuXJTwOYaO — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 7, 2023

