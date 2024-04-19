Rocky Flintoff helped his team Lancashire 2nd XI reach a respectable total of 391 runs in the first innings with his 50-run knock and he even smacked three big sixes to send Durham 2nd XI's bowlers out of the park. The match ended up in a draw due to rain making its way into the match and making it unplayable. The rain came in during Durham's batting of the second innings. Lancashire 2nd XI currently stand at the 10th spot and on the other hand, Durham 2nd XI sits in the fifth spot on the Second XI Championship 2024 points table. Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2024 Called Off Due to Heavy Rainfall in Rawalpindi.

Watch Video Here

Rocky Flintoff with 3️⃣ sixes on his way to an unbeaten half-century for the 2nd XI! 💥👏



Our 2nd XI clash with Durham ends in a draw as the rain interrupts once again.



Scorecard 📋➡ https://t.co/WieghotbNI



🌹 #RedRoseTogether pic.twitter.com/Rrc2SWUB9t— Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) April 18, 2024

