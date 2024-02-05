KS Bharat came up with a pretty accurate prediction about the last ball of Day 3 during the India vs England 2nd Test 2024, on Sunday, February 4. As Axar Patel was getting ready to deliver the final ball of the day, the stump microphone caught the Indian wicketkeeper saying, "Rohit bhai ke paas jayega abhi, Rohit bhai ke paas jayega," meaning that the ball would head towards Rohit Sharma, who was stationed at first slip. And his prediction came true with Rehan Ahmed, the batsman on strike, playing a cut shot with the ball just passing Rohit at slips. The Indian captain let out a dive but missed the ball, which went for a boundary. The video of this moment has gone viral on social media. Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Reaction As Kuldeep Yadav Tries to Convince Him For a DRS Call During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 Goes Viral!

Watch Video Here:

KS Bharat was clearly saying that it will go to Rohit Sharma at slips, still rohit was reluctant and dropped an easy catch #INDvENG #INDvsENGTest pic.twitter.com/Ic9nltPbPT — Syed Saadatullah (@SyedSaadat123) February 4, 2024

