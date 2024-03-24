The Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium had several interesting moments, one of them being when captain Hardik Pandya directed Rohit Sharma to change his fielding position. In the final over of the first innings, Pandya, who took over Mumbai Indians captaincy from Rohit, directed his predecessor with a hand gesture to a field near the boundary, and the latter obliged. Suresh Raina, part of the commentary panel for IPL 2024, noticed this moment on the field and was heard saying, "Rohit Sharma ab Hardik Pandya captain hai, aapko jaana padhega peeche" (Rohit Sharma, now Hardik Pandya is the captain. You have to go near the boundary). Dog Interrupts Play During GT vs MI IPL 2024 Match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, Videos Go Viral.

Hardik Pandya Gestures Rohit Sharma to Field Near Boundary

Suresh Raina's Commentary During the Moment

