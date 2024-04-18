Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan engaged in a heartwarming hug ahead of the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2024 on April 18. The two players, who were once opening partners for the Indian team, met, hugged and chatted with each other sharing a playful moment as well. Rohit and Dhawan formed one of India's best opening partnerships and the two starred in India's 2013 Champions Trophy title win. Why Is Sam Curran Captaining Punjab Kings Instead of Shikhar Dhawan? Know Reason Behind Indian Cricketer’s Absence From PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Match.

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Engage in Heartwarming Moment

