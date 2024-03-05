Team India has a commanding 3-1 lead in the Test series against England. Both sides will play fifth and the final test in Dharamshala, starting on March 7. Indian team and England’s team arrived in Dharamshala a few days back and have started preparations for the match. Rohit Sharma, who was attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding events arrived today – March 5th to join the team’s preparations. Watch the video below. Indian Cricket Team Head Coach Rahul Dravid, Captain Rohit Sharma to Inaugurate 'Khel Mahakumbh' in Bilaspur, To Arrive in Helicopter: Report.

Rohit Sharma Arrives in Dharamsala in a Private Helicopter

