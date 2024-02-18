Rohit Sharma was involved in yet another interesting moment in the third Test match between India and England in Rajkot. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan were going great guns for India on Day 3 and it seemed that a declaration was around the corner. The Indian captain had worn his Test jersey and looked set to get back on the field when after a drinks break, both the batters spotted Rohit and started to walk towards the dressing room, giving the impression that India had declared. England players also thought the same. But Rohit had different ideas. He was surprised to see the players heading towards the dressing room and signalled them to return to action. The video of Rohit gesturing to Jaiswal and Sarfaraz has gone viral. Angry Shubman Gill Hits Ground With Bat After Being Run Out on 91 During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Rohit Sharma 'Shoos' Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan:

Rofat is funny at this moment pic.twitter.com/iG6mD8z0bk — sarthhhh (@ChiefLahk) February 18, 2024

