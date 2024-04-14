Rohit Sharma continued to add to his legacy as one of the best players in white-ball cricket as he completed 500 sixes in the shortest format of the game. He achieved this feat during the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2024 on April 14. Rohit now has become the first Indian to get to the mark and joined a list of players, the likes of which include Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and Colin Munro. MS Dhoni Hits Three Sixes in Three Balls After Walking Out To Massive Roar at the Wankhede Stadium During MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match, Videos Go Viral.

Rohit Sharma Completes 500 Sixes in T20 Cricket

