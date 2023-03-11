Indian captain Rohit Sharma starts the Day 3 of the 4th Test against Australia with his own style as he bashes around the Aussie bowlers including a swiveling six off Mitchell Starc. Although he fell to Matthew Kuhnemann in a short time and couldn't make his innings long, but amidst that he has achieved the feat of completing 17000 runs in International cricket. He now joins a list of Indian batters like legendary Sachin Tendulkar, talismanic Virat Kohli, head coach Rahul Dravid, ex-captains Sourav Ganguly and Mahendra Singh Dhoni to get above 17,000 runs in international cricket.

Rohit Sharma Becomes Sixth Cricketer to Complete 17000 Runs in International Cricket

Rohit Sharma completed 17,000 runs in International cricket. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 11, 2023

