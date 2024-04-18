Rohit Sharma attained a memorable milestone in what has already been an illustrious IPL career, as he completed 6,500 runs in the tournament. Rohit has been one of the most prolific run-scorers in the Indian Premier League, and he has shown some very good form this season. The former Mumbai Indians captain also achieved this in his 250th IPL match. Most Matches in IPL History: Rohit Sharma Becomes Second Player After MS Dhoni To Feature in 250 Indian Premier League Games.

Rohit Sharma Completes 6500 Runs in IPL

Another memorable feat for Rohit Sharma 😎 He completes 6️⃣5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ runs in the IPL in his 250th match 👏 Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/m7TQkWe8xz#TATAIPL | #PBKSvMI | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/TJF9WVvts3 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2024

