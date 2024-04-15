Rohit Sharma blazed his way to a second century of his IPL career, but that was not enough for Mumbai Indians to beat Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024 on April 14. The former MI skipper played some breathtaking shots and held one held very strongly as wickets tumbled at the other to keep the hosts in the hunt. But there was a phase in the middle when he did not get much of the strike and eventually, the Mumbai Indians fell short of the total by 20 runs. Rohit scored his century when 33 runs were needed off four balls and he did not celebrate after getting to the three-figure mark with Mumbai Indians under pressure at the moment. The video of Rohit not celebrating his century has gone viral. MI vs CSK Memes Go Viral After Mumbai Indians Lose to Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024 Despite Rohit Sharma’s Century.

Rohit Sharma's Doesn't Celebrate Century

I. C. Y. M. I It was some knock! It was some HUNDRED! It was not to be tonight but Rohit Sharma - Take A Bow 🙌 🙌 Recap the match on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #MIvCSK | @ImRo45 | @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/ARFd3GmMuI — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2024

