A Fan invaded the pitch at MCG during the India vs Zimbabwe clash in an attempt to meet Rohit Sharma. The young spectator was in tears as he reached close to the Indian skipper. However, the fan was held by security for invading the field and has been fined INR 6.5 lakhs for his actions.

A fan invaded the field today to meet Rohit Sharma, he was in tears when he came close to Rohit. The fan has been fined 6.5 Lakhs INR for invading the field. pic.twitter.com/CmiKIocTHf — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 6, 2022

