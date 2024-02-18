Rohit Sharma is one of the biggest cricketers of India. With time, his stature in the Indian cricketing scenario has grown and for the last two years he has been leading the Indian Cricket Team to various success. Fans loved him and to show their love, one of the fan clubs of Rohit Sharma stationed in Karnataka named All Karnataka Rohit Sharma Fans Association, distributed free food to needy children. Fandom helping society to grow touched the netizens and they made the video viral on social media. Rohit Sharma Asks Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan to Return to Bat After Confusion Ensues Over India’s Declaration During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Rohit Sharma Fans From Karnataka Distribute Food to Needy People

Happiness is not something readymade, It comes from your own actions. Lot's of love from Karnataka @ImRo45 Boss 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/SgzTd0BRma — ALL KARNATAKA ROHIT SHARMA FANS ASSOCIATION (@AKARSFA) February 18, 2024

Meals Distributed to Underprivileged Children

Meals were distributed for underprivileged children today on behalf of All Karnataka Rohit Sharma Fans Association. Jai Boss @ImRo45 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/JuUsUlHaeP — ALL KARNATAKA ROHIT SHARMA FANS ASSOCIATION (@AKARSFA) February 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)