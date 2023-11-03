Rohit Sharma made a young fan's day as he gifted him his shoes after the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 2. The Indian captain took time out after the match to meet the fans and click selfies with them. He also was seen taking off one of his shoes and handing it over to the fan. The video has gone viral on social media after it was shared by a user named, 'Sameer Allana'. He also claimed that Rohit later returned and gave the fan the other shoe as well. Indian players and fans had a memorable night at the Wankhede Stadium as the Men in Blue defeated Sri Lanka by 302 runs. Virat Kohli Asks Fans To Cheer for Shubman Gill During IND vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match at Wankhede Stadium, Video Goes Viral.

Rohit Sharma Gives Shoe to Young Fan

Rohit Sharma took selfies with fans post presentation ceremony and also gifted his shoe to a kid in the MCA STAND. Heartwarming gesture! #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/30PzVS64NL — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) November 2, 2023

