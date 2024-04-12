Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli share a special bond as both veteran stars have played crucial roles in India’s success. The friendship is still strong even though both star batters are playing for different franchises in IPL. During the recent MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match at Wankhede Stadium, fans got a close look at the bond shared by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. While Rohit was at the non-striker's end, Virat Kohli tapped him while taking his field position. Instead of getting ‘annoyed’ for breaking concentration, the former MI captain also replied with a thumbs-up sign. Virat Kohli Hugs Hardik Pandya After MI’s Seven-Wicket Win Over RCB in IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Gives Thumbs-Up to Virat Kohli

Not a Rohirat ship fan but Video mast hei ye🤣#ViratKohli #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/QinqmaoRAK — Aayu sha #Ro45 (@45_ayusha) April 11, 2024

