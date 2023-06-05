Team India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid met the Indian High Commissioner in London, Vikram Doraiswami, ahead of the much-awaited World Test Championship 2023 final. Rohit and Dravid were seen interacting with the High Commissioner in a video shared by BCCI on social media. India would look to have their hands on the WTC mace, having made it to the second consecutive final. WTC 2023 Final: A Look at Records Virat Kohli Could Break in Summit Clash Against Australia.

The Honourable High Commissioner of India in London, Mr. Vikram Doraiswami met #TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45 and Head Coach Rahul Dravid at The Oval 👌👌#WTC23 | @VDoraiswami | @HCI_London pic.twitter.com/t2HPpQbu8Z — BCCI (@BCCI) June 5, 2023

