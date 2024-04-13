Rohit Sharma is one of the best cricketers in the modern era and a great entertainer off the field! The Mumbai Indians star was recently seen in a pretty jovial mood as he hilariously tried to drive the Mumbai Indians' team bus. In a video that went viral on social media, the ex-Mumbai Indians skipper was seen getting into the team bus and gesturing to the fans to move away from the front of the vehicle. Other Mumbai Indians' members got in behind Rohit, and the star cricketer later pulled out a mobile phone to capture a snap of the fans in front of the bus who waved their hands. Ed Sheeran Melts Hearts by Singing ‘Bad Habits’ for Rohit Sharma’s Daughter Samaira (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Tries to Drive Mumbai Indians Team Bus

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajan Pillai (@dj.rajan_pillai)

