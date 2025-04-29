Rohit Sharma lauded Vaibhav Suryavanshi after the youngster smashed a record-breaking century in Rajasthan Royals' win over Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 on April 28. The 14-year-old left the world in awe, showcasing his talent as he smashed the Gujarat Titans bowlers at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium and scored his century off just 35 balls, the quickest in the IPL by an Indian. At 14, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is also the youngest IPL centurion. Rohit Sharma reacted to the unbelievable knock by the youngster and shared an Instagram story which had Vaibhav Suryavanshi's picture. "Class", read Rohit Sharma's message as he was left impressed by the youngster. Rajasthan Royals next take on Mumbai Indians on May 1. 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Becomes Youngest Batter to Hit Hundred in Indian Premier League History, Achieves Feat in 35 Balls During RR vs GT IPL 2025 Match.

Rohit Sharma Lauds Vaibhav Suryavanshi

🚨 Indian Captain Rohit Sharma's Insta story 📸 for Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Hitman appreciates the future ❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Q3Z97KviFn — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) April 28, 2025

Rohit Sharma's Instagram Story

Source: Instagram @rohitsharma45

