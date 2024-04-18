Rohit Sharma welcomed the idea of an India vs Pakistan bilateral Test series in the future. The two archrivals have faced each other only in International Cricket Council (ICC) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) tournaments but have not competed in bilateral series, the last of which came in 2013 when Pakistan had toured India. The last time India played Pakistan in a bilateral Test series was way back in 2007, where India won 1-0. Speaking to Michael Vaughan and Adam Gilchrist, the Indian cricket captain said, "They are a good team. They have got a superb bowling line-up. I think it will be a good contest, especially if we play in overseas conditions; that'll be awesome." Most Matches in IPL History: Rohit Sharma Becomes Second Player After MS Dhoni To Feature in 250 Indian Premier League Games.

Rohit Sharma Opens Up on India vs Pakistan Bilateral Test Series

