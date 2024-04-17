Mumbai Indians batsman Rohit Sharma was seen pasting stickers on his bat and making it ready for practice ahead of the PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 clash in Mullanpur. Rohit smashed a ton in MI's last match against Chennai Super Kings and played an innings of 105* runs. Rohit would be hoping to continue his dream form against the Punjab Kings as well. Mohammed Shami Opens Up On Rohit Sharma's Century Following MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match, Points Out Star Opener Was 'Alone' (Watch Video)

