Another last ball thriller in IPL 2023, this time during the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians game where MI edge past DC narrowly in the last ball. Opting to bowl first, MI did a great job with the ball. bowling out DC on 172. Piyush Chawla was the pick of the bowlers along with Jason Behrendorff sharing six wickets among themselves. Mumbai Indians had a great start to the chase riding on the shoulders of Rohit Sharma. A stumble in the middle had the game hang at balance. But Tim David and Cameron Green took them over the line in the final overs of the game.

Mumbai Indians Register First Win in IPL 2023

