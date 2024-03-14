Rohit Sharma Praises Mumbai for Winning Record-Extending 42nd Ranji Trophy Title With Victory over Vidarbha in Final (See Post)

Mumbai defeated Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy Final to win their record-extending 42nd domestic title. Indian skipper and former Mumbai Ranji player Rohit Sharma took the opportunity to congratulate the Mumbai Cricket Association for the achievement and added extra * hinting at more to come.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 14, 2024 03:26 PM IST

Mumbai won the Ranji Trophy 2024 after beating Vidarbha by 169 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. With the in, Mumbai ended their 8-year-long wait to win the championship. Still after eight years’ draught, the 2024 Ranji Trophy win is the 42nd title for Mumbai, which showed why they are deemed as a brute force in Indian domestic cricket. Rohit Sharma, a former Mumbai Ranji player, Rohit Sharma praised the team for victory with claps and title emoji. He also initially added ‘*’ sign ahead of 42 – hinting at more trophies for Mumbai in future. ‘Hitman’ made his Ranji Trophy debut for Mumbai in the 2006–07 season and scored 205 off 267 balls against Gujarat. Mumbai went on to win the tournament with Sharma scoring a half-century (57) in his second innings in the final against Bengal. Sharma has spent his entire domestic first-class career at Mumbai. Shreyas Iyer Spotted Dancing After Mumbai Win Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final, Video Goes Viral.

Rohit Sharma Praises Mumbai Team on Social Media

