Yashasvi Jaiswal has reached his third Test century and it is his second century of IND vs ENG five-match Test series 2024. He came up with a century in 2nd Test as well. Yashasvi completely dominated England's bowling lineup and displayed a fearless style of batting. After Yashasvi reached his century everyone in the dressing room including captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid applauded a great sense of batting by the youngster. Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores His Third Century in Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

Watch Video Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)