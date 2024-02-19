Rohit Sharma took to Instagram to share a couple of snaps after India registered a massive 434-run victory over England in the third Test in Rajkot. The Indian captain starred in the victory with his century in the first innings paving the way for the hosts to finish with 445 runs after batting first. Later, Yashasvi Jaiswal struck a majestic double hundred to help India post 557 runs as England's target. Ben Stokes and side lost wickets at regular intervals, eventually being bowled out for just 122 runs. Rohit shared pictures that captured moments when the Indian players celebrated England's wickets. Sarfaraz Khan Shares Video of Rohit Sharma Hugging Him After India’s 434-Run Victory Against England in 3rd Test 2024 (See Instagram Story).

Rohit Sharma Shares Insta Post After India's Victory in 3rd Test

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)