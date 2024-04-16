Rohit Sharma was surprised when he saw the Harbhajan Singh pavilion at the Mullanpur Stadium in Mohali ahead of PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 match. Mumbai Indians were practicing at the ground when Rohit Sharma entered and he was informed of the pavilion by the cameraman. When he saw the name of the pavilion he was surprised and reacted in awe. Fans loved a legend of Indian cricket acknowledging the respect for another and made the video viral on social media. Mohammed Shami Opens Up On Rohit Sharma's Century Following MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match, Points Out Star Opener Was 'Alone' (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Reacts As He Sees Harbhajan Singh Pavilion at Mullanpur Stadium

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)