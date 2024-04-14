Rohit Sharma is an absolute blockbuster, not just with the bat in hand but also off-the-field. During the India vs England Test series earlier this year, the star batsman had dropped his ''garden mein ghumne wala'' line which had gone viral all over the internet after it was heard on stump mic. Well, Rohit recalled that dialogue during a 'Letter Game' which the Mumbai Indians stars played on the sidelines of IPL 2024. The 36-year-old picked the letter 'G' and then instantly recalled that line and said, "Garden mein ghumo mat, nahin toh..." (Don't roam in the garden or else). The video of the same has gone viral on social media. Rohit Sharma in Jovial Mood As He Tries To Drive Mumbai Indians Team Bus, Asks Fans To Move Way; Video Goes Viral.

Watch Rohit Sharma Recall His Famous Dialogue:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)

