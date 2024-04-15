Former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma came up with an incredible display of batting after he scored a century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). No other batsman for the MI looked in good touch as Rohit Sharma. Still, the hundred scored by Rohit Sharma was not enough as CSK beat MI by 20 runs. As the match was over, Rohit Sharma received a special medal from batting coach Kieron Pollard in the dressing room. Jasprit Bumrah Meets MS Dhoni After MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match, Shares Picture (See Post).

Watch Video Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)