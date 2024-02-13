Indian captain Rohit Sharma praised Bollywood movie '12th Fail' at an event recently. The 36-year-old was asked at the event about what was the latest movie or show he watched and he responded stating '12th Fail' while calling the film a 'very good movie' as the audience clapped for him. The Indian skipper, like many others, has been left pleased with the movie. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the movie has been inspired by Manoj Kumar Sharma, who is currently with the Mumbai police as an Additional Commissioner. The Vikrant Massey-starrer has earned a lot of praise from all quarters since hitting the threatres on October 27, 2023. ‘Always by My Side’ Rohit Sharma Posts Picture With Ritika Sajdeh Amid Drama Surrounding MI Captaincy Change Ahead of IPL 2024.

Rohit Sharma Praises '12th Fail'

Rohit Sharma has watched the movie 12th Fail. pic.twitter.com/EpIFyKupjE — 121 Not Out (@121NotOut) February 11, 2024

