Rohit Sharma Set For ‘Biggest Entertainment Debut’, Watch Teaser Video
This partnership marks Sharma’s first major non-sporting role, leveraging his global profile to bridge the gap between professional sport and mainstream television.
Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has released a teaser confirming former Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s transition into mainstream entertainment. The project, announced on 8 May 202 via a teaser, will be broadcast across Sony Entertainment Television and the Sony LIV streaming platform. This partnership marks Sharma’s first major non-sporting role, leveraging his global profile to bridge the gap between professional sport and mainstream television. While the specific programme format remains confidential, the teaser suggests a high-production collaboration designed for a multi-platform audience. Rohit Sharma Launches 'hydRo365' Hydration Drink Brand.
Rohit Sharma Coming Soon On Television Screens?
Are you ready for the Biggest Entertainment Debut?
Coming Soon on @sonytvofficial @sonylivindia#RohitOnSony #RohitSharmaDebut pic.twitter.com/YS3qXpPwtV
— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) May 8, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 07:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).