Rohit Sharma showcased sharp reflexes and ended up taking a stunning catch to dismiss Ollie Pope on Day 4 of the India vs England 2nd Test 2024. The Indian captain plucked out a wonderful catch at slip after Pope cut the ball and ended up edging it. The spectacular thing about the catch was that it was a spontaneous reaction on the part of the Indian skipper, whose effort saw India take a wicket against the run of play. This was also Ashwin's 498th Test wicket. ‘Rohit Bhai Ke Paas Jayega…’ KS Bharat Makes Accurate Prediction About Last Ball on Day 3 of IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Rohit Sharma's Catch Here:

