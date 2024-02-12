India are all set to face England in the 3rd Test of the five-match series against England at Rajkot. The series is currently levelled 1-1 after the first two Tests. England started the series with a win but India came back strongly by a victory in the second Test at Vizag. Ahead of the third Test, Indian cricketers including Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were spotted at the Rajkot airport. BCCI Unhappy With Players in 'IPL Mode' From January, Set to Issue Notice For Cricketers to Participate in Ranji Trophy: Report.

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Other Team India Cricketers Arrive in Rajkot

