India captain and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma thanked former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar for helping him return to form. Rohit Sharma scored his first century of the IPL 2025 season when he played a knock of 45-ball 76 against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The innings came after a long while and Rohit thanked Nayar for his assistance. According to Cricbuzz, Nayar was working with him in Mumbai before being sacked by BCCI and joining Kolkata Knight Riders as assistant coach. Rohit thanked Nayar by putting up an Instagram story. Rohit Sharma Becomes Second Highest Run Scorer in Indian Premier League History, Surpasses Shikhar Dhawan to Achieve Feat During MI vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

Rohit Sharma Thanks Abhishek Nayar After Scoring Match-Winning Knock

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)