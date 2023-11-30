India is all set to tour South Africa for three-Tests followed by a full-length white ball series with three T20Is and three ODIs. After a long speculation on the future of the T20I side and who will be the next captain, according to a report by Indian Express, BCCI has went ahead with the choice of Rohit Sharma as he is all set to lead India in the T20I series against South Africa. It is likely that a few seniors will be rested in the ODI series, so KL Rahul is appointed the ODI captain according to reports. 'Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Were Crying After ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Loss Against Australia' Reveals Ravi Ashwin.

Rohit Sharma to Lead Team India T20I Side in South Africa

🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING 🚨🚨🚨#RohitSharma will lead the Indian T20 team at #INDvsSA while #KLRahul has been chosen to lead the ODI team, reports @pdevendra Follow all the latest sports updates with The Indian Express>> https://t.co/2CQR7HXK83 pic.twitter.com/dvxwgSRBtJ — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) November 30, 2023

