India is set to play three ODIs and three T20Is as preparation of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in South Africa. Amidst much speculation, BCCI announce India's ODI and T20 Squad for the tour. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are rested respecting their request for a break from white-ball assignments. Mohammed Shami is currently undergoing medical treatment and his availability is subject to fitness. India Squads for South Africa Tour Announced: Rohit Sharma to Lead in Tests, Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is and KL Rahul in ODIs.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Rested From South Africa ODI and T20I Series On Request

Notes 👇👇 · Mr Rohit Sharma and Mr Virat Kohli had requested the Board for a break from the white-ball leg of the tour. · Mr Mohd. Shami is currently undergoing medical treatment and his availability is subject to fitness.#SAvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) November 30, 2023

