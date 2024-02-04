Rohit Sharma gave a signature reaction to Kuldeep Yadav after the Indian spinner tried to convince Rohit Sharma for a DRS and it turned out that not taking the DRS was the right call. The incident took place in the third over of England's second innings when India were in two minds whether to go for a review against Zak Crawley. Wicketkeeper KS Bharat and Kuldeep Yadav were convinced and asked Rohit to go for it but the Indian captain opted out of it. Later the replay showed it was the right decision and it brought out the hilarious reaction from Rohit. Waqar Younis Reacts to Jasprit Bumrah's 'Magic' Yorker to Ollie Pope During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024.

Rohit Sharma Gives Hilarious Reaction As Kuldeep Yadav Tries to Convince Him For a DRS Call

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

