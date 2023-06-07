Rohit Sharma, when on field, has always eyes on him and he has his own ways of grabbing attention as well. As he is leading his team as the India captain against Australia in the World Test Championship 2023 final, he asks for a DRS appeal to the Umpire in a very unique way behind his back. Fans loved it and took to twitter to make it viral.

Rohit Sharma's Unique Way of Signaling for DRS Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)