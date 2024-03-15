Royal Challengers Bangalore have produced a remarkable bowling performance to beat Mumbai Indians by five runs in the WPL 2024 eliminator at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on March 15. Defending just 136 runs, the RCB bowlers came up with a remarkable performance to restrict the reigning champions to just For RCB, Shreyanka Patil was the best bowler as she took two wickets for just 16 runs in her four overs. Apart from her, Ellyse Perry (1/29), Sophie Molineux (1/16), Georgia Wareham (1/37) and Asha Shobana (1/13) were also amongst the wickets. With this result, Royal Challengers Bangalore will now face Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2024 final on March 17. Ellyse Perry Uproots Yastika Bhatia’s Leg-Stump With Impressive Delivery During MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Eliminator (Watch Video).

MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Eliminator Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)