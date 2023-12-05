The Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore won the Sports Franchise of the Year Award at CII Sports Business Awards for 'Sports Excellence', the update was shared by the social media page of Royal Challengers Bangalore in which they mentioned 'This inspires us to push the boundaries further and continue to #PlayBold.' They also congratulated the BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah, Mrs. Nita Ambani, and all the other winners. BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah Wins Sports Business Leader of the Year Award at CII Sports Business Awards 2023.

