The Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore won the Sports Franchise of the Year Award at CII Sports Business Awards for 'Sports Excellence', the update was shared by the social media page of Royal Challengers Bangalore in which they mentioned 'This inspires us to push the boundaries further and continue to #PlayBold.' They also congratulated the BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah, Mrs. Nita Ambani, and all the other winners. BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah Wins Sports Business Leader of the Year Award at CII Sports Business Awards 2023.

Social Media Post by Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore is honoured to receive the 𝗦𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 among many worthy contenders at the 𝗖𝗜𝗜 𝗦𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 #𝗦𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲. This inspires us to push the… pic.twitter.com/PXlehQ7yEN — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) December 5, 2023

