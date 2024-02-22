Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set for a clash with Lucknow Super Giants at home in their opening match of IPL 2024, on March 24. The Sanju Samson-led side went close to winning their second title in 2022 before they were beaten by Gujarat Titans in the final. The inaugural champions next face Delhi Capitals (DC) at home again on March 28. Next up, Royals travel to the Wankhede Stadium to face Mumbai Indians on April 1 before taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 6 at home. The full schedule of the tournament is set to be out soon after the IPL released fixtures for the first 21 matches. IPL 2024 Schedule Announced: Get Indian Premier League Season 17 Fixtures of First 21 Matches, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

RR IPL 2024 Schedule, Part 1

