The Gujarat Titans broke their streak of losses against the Rajasthan Royals as they won the RR vs GT IPL 2024 match three wickets. Titans chased down 197 runs brilliantly and were in the match until the last moment of the match. Shumbn Gill played a brilliant innings of 72 runs and played a major role in helping GT win the match. Various memes on social media took over the internet after were able to register their third win of the tournament. Some of them are mentioned below: Rohit Sharma Spotted With Akash Ambani At Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai Ahead of MI vs RCB IPL 2024, Video Goes Viral

Shubman Gill To GT Fielders in the Dressing Room

Gill to all GT fielders in dressing room:#RRvsGT pic.twitter.com/UhgVHjHzvN — Bumrah is God (@EternalBlizard_) April 10, 2024

Moeen Ali Is The Inspiration of GT Fielders Against RR

Third Umpire Losing Concentration

Third umpire is not getting another angle to make the decision. But the cameraman is looking for Rajasthani girls in support staff pic.twitter.com/o6z68gBXeL — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 10, 2024

Comical

Saans leta hun toh ek fielder catch chhod deta hai pic.twitter.com/qAzumdOyCc — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 10, 2024

Hilarious

Funny would be RR taking a DRS for wide. pic.twitter.com/bkKkPwoyCZ — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 10, 2024

Riyan Parag In Red Hot Form

Riyan Parag in this IPL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VUzddRcJZK — Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) April 10, 2024

Riyan Parag Riyan Parag before this year pic.twitter.com/B5iKgyFWmE — Sai Teja (@csaitheja) April 10, 2024

Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson To GT Bowlers

Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson with Gujarat Titans bowlers today: pic.twitter.com/ndMnr3699O — Aman_Chain 🇮🇳 (@Amanprabhat9) April 10, 2024

.

Funny

