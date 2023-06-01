Despite getting selected for the World Test Championship final as a reserve player, Ruturaj Gaikwad had to miss out because of his upcoming marriage with Maharasthra all-rounder Utkarsha Pawar. The duo will start their new journey together on June 3, Saturday. Ahead of that, they were spotted together in picture on the day of their Mehandi ceremony.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Utkarsha Pawar Mehandi Ceremony Picture

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Utkarsha Pawar Mehandi Ceremony. pic.twitter.com/1GrJHvFSrJ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 1, 2023

