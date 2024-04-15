MS Dhoni played a very impactful cameo when he came out to bat in the MI vs CSK IPL 2024 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. He played four balls and scored 20 runs off it, hitting three sixes. The innings ended up being the difference between the two sides in the end in a high-scoring encounter. In the post-match presentation, when Ruturaj Gaikwad was questioned that what pleased him the most in CSK's win over MI. Gaikwad replied, 'our young wicketkeeper hitting three sixes'. Fans loved how Ruturaj Gaikwad called MS Dhoni 'young' and made the video viral on social media. MI vs CSK Memes Go Viral as MS Dhoni Smashes 20 Runs Off Just Four Balls, Helps Chennai Super Kings Post 206/4 Against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Calls MS Dhoni 'Young Wicketkeeper'

