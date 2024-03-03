Chennai Super Kings is a team who have always focused on good preparations with long pre-season camps with coaches and support staff ahead of the main IPL season. This time it is no different as they have already started pre-season camp in Chennai with players working on their fitness and certain technical challenges before entering a gruelling IPL 2024 season. CSK shared a video on their social media handle where the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Deepak Chahar and Simarjeet Singh were spotted sweating out and with stretches and net sessions. Gujarat Titans' Cricketer Robin Minz Meets Bike Accident Ahead of IPL 2024, Currently Under Observation: Report.

CSK Cricketers Start Training in Pre-Season Camp

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)