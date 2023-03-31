After a underwhelming IPL 2022, Ruturaj Gaikwad has started the IPL 2023 season with a bang as he raced to his first half-century of the season in just 23 deliveries. He played some eye-catching shots to some quality fast bowlers like Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little and Hardik Pandya. Even after losing Devon Conway, Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes early, he continued batting with positive intent and reached his fifty.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Hits First Half-Century of IPL 2023

First FIFTY of #TATAIPL 2023 goes to @Ruutu1331 😎 He brings his half-century with a MAXIMUM and the #CSK opener is looking in solid touch 🔥 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/61QLtsnj3J#GTvCSK pic.twitter.com/il3aTywYSA — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2023

