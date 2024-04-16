After their brilliant 20-run victory against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, the Chennai Super Kings players visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. CSK players including Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Shardul Thakur along with their family members visited the holy temple in Mumbai. Super Kings will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants in their next IPL 2024 clash. Suresh Raina Talks About Helping Limping MS Dhoni, Reveals Former CSK Skipper Appreciated Bhojpuri Commentary

Chennai Super Kings Players Visit Siddhivinayak Temple

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)