CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was seen playing a game of cricket with his wife Utkarsha Pawar in Chennai Super Kings' series called 'Super Couple'. In a video shared by the franchise on YouTube, Ruturaj and Utkarsha, who is also a cricketer, shared their journey of meeting each other and eventually committing to a marital relationship. The two agreed on having Gaikwad score 10 runs off six balls and in the end, it ended in a tie. The CSK captain also shared that Utkarsha was injured. Chennai Super Kings Opener Devon Conway Ruled Out of IPL 2024 Due to Injury, Franchise Sign English Pacer Richard Gleeson As Replacement.

CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad Plays With Cricket With Wife Utkarsha Pawar

See Full Video Here:

