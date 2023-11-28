Glenn Maxwell scored a scintillating century as Australia chase down a huge target of 223 runs against India and close gap in the series making it 2-1. Put in to bat first, India scored 222 riding on the century of Ruturaj Gaikwad (123*). Jason Behrendorff (1/12) was the pick of the Aussie bowlers. Chasing it. Australia got off to a great start through Travis Head and Aaron Hardie but lost a bit of way in the middle. But Glenn Maxwell (104*) steadied ship and paired with Matthew Wade, the duo hunted down India's total. Maxwell scored a 47-ball hundred and paired with Matthew Wade chased down 21 runs in the last over. Castled! Ravi Bishnoi Cleans Up Josh Inglis With Deceptive Slider During IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2023 (Watch Video).

