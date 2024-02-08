As SA20 2024 nears the end, Durban’s Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings will play Qualifier 2 of the South Africa T20 League 2024 season. The Durban’s Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings SA20 2024 Qualifier 2 match will be played at The Wanderers Stadium, Sandton and has a start time of 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 08, 2024. The live telecast of the DSG vs JSK SA20 2024 Qualifier 2 match will be available on Sports18 Network. Fans can get live streaming of the match on the Jio Cinema App and website for free. ‘Age Is Nothing but a Number’, Imran Tahir Takes a Stunning Catch to Dismiss Mitchell Van Buuren During Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings SA20 2024 Eliminator Match.

Durban’s Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The ultimate showdown before the grand finale! ⚔️ Watch these two 🔝 teams battle it out for their spot in the final of #SA20, LIVE tonight only on on #JioCinema & #Sports18 👈#DSGvJSK #welcometoincredible #SA20onJioCinema #SA20onSports18 pic.twitter.com/HUG77bGvHN — Sports18 (@Sports18) February 8, 2024

