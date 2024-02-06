Sachin Dhas, reliable middle-order batter of India U-19 scored a stunning 96 runs off only 95 deliveries to take India U-19 to a position from they can win the game comfortably. Coming in at a situation when India lost three early wickets, Sachin had to rebuild and consolidate alongside captain Uaday Saharan. He later accelerated with his incredible stroke range but fell short of a well-deserved hundred. ZIM vs IND 2024: Zimbabwe To Host India for Five-Match T20I Series in July.

Sachin Dhas Misses Well-Deserved Century in India vs South Africa ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 Semifinal

A brave 96-run knock from Sachin Dhas comes to an end 👏👏 He departs after rescuing #TeamIndia out of trouble. The #BoysInBlue need 42 off 46. Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/Ay8YmV8QDg#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/fDDo5pZZux — BCCI (@BCCI) February 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)