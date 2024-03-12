India's cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar was spotted watching the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final match day 3 between Mumbai and Vidarbha from the stands. The Ranji Trophy final match is taking place at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai has dominated the match right from the start but anything can happen in the end because that is the beauty of cricket. Still, it is going to be very tough for Vidarbha to encounter Mumbai's bowling and batting attack. Dhawal Kulkarni Receives Guard of Honour From Teammates As He Plays His Last First-Class Game During Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2023–24 Final Match (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Watching from Stands

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)